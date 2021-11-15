‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why no one is safe in the ‘Semi-Finals,’ and how contemporaries could change everything [WATCH]

Jimmie Allen was in the top three in our “Dancing with the Stars” odds for the Mirror Ball Trophy, but he got unexpectedly low scores on “Janet Jackson Night,” landed at the bottom for the first time when viewer votes were added in, and was sent home by the judges along with Olivia Jade in the double elimination. So no one is truly safe in what has shaped up to be one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory. I discussed what happened on Monday night with Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare and Cordell Martin, and then we broke down the dances for the “Semi-Finals” and what they mean for our Mirror Ball predictions. Watch our slugfest above.

Out of the six semifinalists, three have never been in the bottom, indicating strong and reliable support from audience members voting from home: “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, basketball player Iman Shumpert, and Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby. The other three have been at the bottom at least once: pop star JoJo Siwa, gymnast Suni Lee, and actress Melora Hardin. Only four celebs will move on to the finale, which means another double elimination coming up. Does that mean trouble for Siwa, Lee, and Hardin?

Well, “DWTS” is going to make it interesting judging from the dances each celeb will be performing. Kare, Martin, and I were intrigued to see that there will be four celebs performing contemporary routines: Siwa, Kloots, Lee, and Hardin. That matters because contemporary dances feature flowing movements where musical interpretation matters more than a precise set of mandatory steps. That’s why celebs’ scores tend to go up when they perform contemporary dances. And the emphasis on emotional expression tends to help the celebs connect to the viewing audience as well.

But also remember that Jimmie Allen was never in the bottom until he went home on “Janet Jackson Night.” So none of the celebs can take anything for granted, and none of their fans should assume any of them are guaranteed a spot in the finale.

