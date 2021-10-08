‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans say The Miz and Cody Rigsby were better on ‘Britney Night’ than judges gave them credit for

On “Britney Night,” when “Dancing with the Stars” contestants performed to the music of Britney Spears, almost all of the male dancers scored lower from the judges than almost all the female dancers. That’s been the case all season so far. But when we asked our readers who they thought gave the best performance of the night, many of them thought the judges gave at least a couple of dudes a raw deal. Scroll down for our complete poll results.

WWE wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin actually did pretty well for himself where the judges were concerned. His salsa got sevens from Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman and an eight from Bruno Tonioli, for a total of 22 out of 30. He was the best-scoring man of the night, tied for fifth overall on the judges’ leaderboard, but even that wasn’t as good as fans thought because our readers ranked him third for the night with 13.56% of the vote.

But there was an even sharper divide when it came to Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby. Because he and his pro partner Cheryl Burke both tested positive for COVID-19, they performed a jazz routine remotely — not just away from the ballroom, but away from each other. But they got the night’s lowest scores despite their higher degree of difficulty (straight sixes for a total of 18 out of 30). Burke took exception to those scores (as did I), but theirs was the sixth best performance of the night according to fans with 6.78% of the vote.

Judges and readers agreed on the very best performances of the night, though. Social media personality Olivia Jade and former “Dance Moms” star JoJo Siwa tied for the top judges’ score along with “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots; Jade and Siwa finished one and two in our poll, with Kloots close behind in fourth. The only celeb in our poll who shockingly didn’t get any votes from our readers was “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu. The judges liked her paso doble, but she ended up in the bottom two after viewer votes were factored in, and she was ultimately eliminated. So clearly she was having trouble turning out her fans all around.

1. Olivia Jade (Tango) — 25.99%

2. JoJo Siwa (Argentine Tango) — 21.47%

3. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (Salsa) — 13.56%

4. Amanda Kloots (Cha Cha) — 10.73%

5. Suni Lee (Foxtrot) — 7.34%

6. Cody Rigsby (Jazz) — 6.78%

7. Matt James (Tango) — 3.39%

8. Melanie C (Tango) — 2.82%

9. Melora Hardin (Cha Cha) — 2.26%

9. Jimmie Allen (Salsa) — 2.26%

11. Brian Austin Green (Tango) — 1.13%

11. Kenya Moore (Tango) — 1.13%

11. Iman Shumpert (Tango) — 1.13%

14. Christine Chiu (Paso Doble) — 0%

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.