Tom Bergeron had yet another incredible response to a fan asking why he left ‘Dancing with the Stars’

It’s been nearly two years since Tom Bergeron last hosted “Dancing with the Stars,” but that doesn’t mean every longtime fan has moved on like he has. The beloved host fields frequent comments and questions about his departure, especially now that we’re less than a week away from “Dancing’s” Season 30 premiere, and his quick-witted sense of humor remains intact.

On Monday, a fan, replying to one of Bergeron’s tweets that had nothing to do with the ABC series, tweeted, “Tom why did you leave DWTS your replacement is horrible. I will not watch the show till you return. I’m sure I’m not the only one that wants you back.”

Bergeron replied, “I had to leave. It’s really awkward if one sticks around after being fired 😉”

I had to leave. It's really awkward if one sticks around after being fired 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 13, 2021

These are the kinds of gems we’re missing on the reg now. Bergeron, who had hosted “Dancing” since its 2005 premiere, and co-host Erin Andrews were fired in July 2020 as part of a creative overhaul to evolve the show and stay fresh. They were replaced by Tyra Banks, who had an uphill battle to win over fans from the beginning. It did not help when an “error in our control room” last season led to her pulling a Steve Harvey when she announced the wrong bottom two and a previously declared safe couple, Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy, who were in the real bottom two, had to awkwardly return to the stage to learn their fate (the judges saved them).

Fans called for Bergeron to return, noting that such a faux pas wouldn’t happen or would have been better handled, under his watch, but the Emmy winner has long moved on from his “Dancing” days. “When people say, ‘I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,’ I say, ‘Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here. This train has left the station,” he said in December, adding that he doesn’t hold it against anyone if they continue watching the show.

Last week, Bergeron teased an upcoming appearance on an unnamed NBC sitcom. “While I deeply appreciate your supportive texts & tweets, it’s been almost two years since I last hosted the dance show. Life goes on. I traded in the A for an N. I’ll BCing you soon 😉,” he tweeted before posting a photo of the Edith Head costume building at NBC Universal the next day.

While I deeply appreciate your supportive texts & tweets, it’s been almost two years since I last hosted the dance show. Life goes on. I traded in the A for an N. I’ll BCing you soon 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 8, 2021

Successful wardrobe fitting for next week’s sitcom guest spot. Everything fit despite pandemic IPA diet 😏🍺👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/qhCJdfqQoS — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 8, 2021

