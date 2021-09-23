‘Dancing with the Stars’ video slugfest: Who’s the front-runner to win after the season 30 premiere? [WATCH]

The “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 premiere is in the books, so now we know what this year’s slate of 15 celebrity contestants have to offer. And the answer is quite a lot. Night one was full of performances that were either excellent right out of the gate or at least showed a lot of promise. So who’s out front to win the Mirror Ball Trophy now that the stars have taken their first steps? I discussed the premiere and how it affected our predictions with Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare and Cordell Martin. Watch our “Dancing with the Stars” video slugfest above.

“If I had to guess now, I can see JoJo [Siwa] winning, I can see Amanda [Kloots] winning, I could even see Suni [Lee] winning, so I say, game on!” Kare argues. Those were the top three dancers of the premiere episode according to the judges’ scores, and they all have their own distinct advantages. Siwa and Kloots have prior dance experience — Siwa was featured on “Dance Moms,” while Kloots spent years on Broadway — while Lee is an Olympic gymnast with athletic and acrobatic training.

Martin could see Siwa winning, though he’s not sure yet about Lee given her shy demeanor, which can be a disadvantage on a show where big personalities often get support from fans voting from home. He also thinks Iman Shumpert could “make it all the way to the finals.” Basketball players haven’t done too well on the show in seasons past, but “there’s always that rare exception,” likening Shumpert to Nelly, who made the finals last year despite rappers having also struggled in past years. Shumpert ended up second to last on the judges’ leaderboard, but Martin and I agree that his jive was under-scored.

Most of the fans who have been making their “DWTS” predictions here in our predictions center since Monday night’s show say Lee will win. But Siwa and Kloots have several backers as well, while a couple say Spice Girls singer Melanie C and Peloton fitness trainer Cody Rigsby are dark horses to win. Who do you think will take home the Mirror Ball Trophy? Are we underestimating anyone who could take us by surprise like Bobby Bones in season 27?

