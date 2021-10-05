Watch every ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Britney Night performance and vote for your favorite

Did you miss “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night when “Britney Night” paid tribute to the music and career of pop star Britney Spears? Watch all the routines below, and scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post to let us know which routine you thought was the best.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten’s Cha Cha (“Circus”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 8

Len Goodman’s Score: 8

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 8

Total: 24 out of 30

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach’s Tango (“Piece of Me”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 7

Len Goodman’s Score: 6

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 6



Total: 19 out of 30

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov’s Paso Doble (“Stronger”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 7

Len Goodman’s Score: 7

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 7



Total: 21 out of 30

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s Argentine Tango (“Baby One More Time”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 8

Len Goodman’s Score: 8

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 8

Total: 24 out of 30

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong’s Tango (“Womanizer”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 7

Len Goodman’s Score: 7

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 7



Total: 21 out of 30

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’s Tango (“Till the World Ends”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 7

Len Goodman’s Score: 6

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 6



Total: 19 out of 30

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev’s Cha Cha (“You Drive Me Crazy”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 8

Len Goodman’s Score: 7

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 8

Total: 23 out of 30

Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko’s Tango (“Toxic”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 7

Len Goodman’s Score: 7

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 8

Total: 22 out of 30

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater’s Salsa (“Outrageous”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 6

Len Goodman’s Score: 6

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 8

Total: 20 out of 30

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy’s Tango (“Hold It Against Me”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 8

Len Goodman’s Score: 8

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 8

Total: 24 out of 30

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke’s Jazz (“Gimme More”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 6

Len Goodman’s Score: 6

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 6



Total: 18 out of 30

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber’s Foxtrot (“I’m a Slave 4 U”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 7

Len Goodman’s Score: 7

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 7



Total: 21 out of 30

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold’s Tango (“Scream and Shout”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 7

Len Goodman’s Score: 6

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 7



Total: 20 out of 30

The Miz and Witney Carson’s Salsa (“Oops … I Did It Again”)

Carrie Ann Inaba’s Score: 7

Len Goodman’s Score: 7

Bruno Tonioli’s Score: 8

Total: 22 out of 30

Surprisingly, despite finishing solidly in the middle of the judges’ leaderboard, Kenya Moore and Christine Chiu were the bottom two contestants when viewer votes were factored into the equation. It was a tough call, but Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli voted to save Moore while only Len Goodman voted to spare Chiu, so Chiu was the contestant who got the boot in 14th place despite being the ninth best dancer of the season so far based on her average judges’ score. Did those two women deserve better? Who do you think was the class of the field from the above “Britney Nught” performances. Vote here to let us know:

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.