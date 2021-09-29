‘Dancing with the Stars’ week 2 slugfest: Will they dare to give JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson romantic dances? [WATCH]

After two weeks of competition JoJo Siwa has already emerged as one of the top cotnenders for the Mirror Ball Trophy season on “Dancing with the Stars.” But one thing we haven’t seen from her and her pro partner Jenna Johnson yet is a romantic routine. Will “DWTS” show that kind of intimacy between two women on the dance floor? I discussed that and much more with Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare and Cordell Martin when we broke down the second episode of the season, “First Elimination.” Watch our slugfest above.

Siwa is the first contestant in “DWTS” history ever to compete with a same-sex partner. But in their first two weeks she and Johnson performed a quickstep and a cha cha, two fast-paced routines that tapped into Siwa’s unbridled enthusiasm on the dance floor. But while other contestants have already gotten to perform tangos, waltzes, and rumbas, Siwa hasn’t had a chance to tap into that emotionality. It’s too early to tell if and when she’ll get the chance — as of this writing the week three dance styles haven’t been announced yet — but given how long it took for the show to feature a same-sex partnership on the show at all, I’ve got my eyes peeled for signs of bias.

But Martin points out that Siwa’s age might also be a consideration. She’s 18-years-old, and “oftentimes with the younger contestants, getting a sexy rumba or a contemporary, it’s very challenging for them just because it’s hard for them to really tap into that type of emotion,” he argues. “They’re teenagers, so they really haven’t had that real life experience to draw from.” That said, “I think she’ll be able to pull it off because she is a trained dancer. So at least she’ll be able to sell the dance.” Kare adds, “I don’t know if they’ll 100-percent pull it off. I do think they do have potential.” And after two weeks of the judges telling Siwa she needs to better contain her energy, a slower dance would be a prime opportunity for her to do just that.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.