‘Dancing with the Stars’ gender gap: The women are wiping the dance floor with the men thus far

There was one male celeb (Martin Kove) and one female celeb (Christine Chiu) in the bottom two on “Dancing with the Stars” at the end of “First Elimination” night, with Kove ultimately sent home by the judges. But if you look just at the judges’ scores before factoring in the voters of viewers at home, an interesting disparity emerged: after two weeks of competition the scores have cut almost perfectly along gender lines.

The scores from weeks one and two were combined with the judges’ scores from both weeks to determine who would be in the two, before the judges ultimately picked one of those bottom two to send home. And the judges heavily favored the women over the men. The top six stars were all women: Amanda Kloots (60), JoJo Siwa (60), Melanie C (57), Suni Lee (56), Melora Hardin (53), and Olivia Jade (52). The bottom six stars were all men: Kove (28), Iman Shumpert (46), Matt James (46), Brian Austin Green (47), Cody Rigsby (48), and Jimmie Allen (49). That left three tied in the middle of the pack: lowest-scoring women Chiu and Kenya Moore, and highest-scoring man Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, all with 50 points apiece.

So does that mean the women are bound to dominate the show this season while the men drop like flies? Not necessarily. Just look at what happened to Chiu: though she outscored almost all of the male celebs, viewer votes pushed all of them ahead of her except for Kove, leaving the judges with an easy decision to send Kove home instead. But if fans continue to show out for the male celebrities, we might end up with weeks where two higher-scoring women end up in the bottom two, and then the judges’ decisions won’t be nearly as easy.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the men will stay at the bottom of the leaderboard. Some of the most memorable contestants on “DWTS” are the underdogs who struggle early on but show improvement throughout the season. We’ve seen that potential in all of the men, especially Shumpert, Allen, and The Miz, whose scores markedly improved from week one to week two. And we already know their fans will back them up, so keep an eye on them to put pressure on the ladies for the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.