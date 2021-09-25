‘Dancing’ with the stats: The most popular ‘DWTS’ premiere performances on YouTube, with a couple big surprises

Half of the results on “Dancing with the Stars” are decided by fans voting at home, so it matters how much enthusiasm you can generate with viewers. Each contestant’s YouTube numbers thus might give us a glimpse at their popularity with fans. Of course, we can’t say for sure that the most viewed dances from the season premiere correspond with the most voted-on celebs, especially since voting for week one ended back on Tuesday morning, but these numbers may indicate a few dark-horse contestants we might be underestimating. Scroll down to see the stats and watch the dances.

Whenever you read this, the numbers will likely have changed; these stats are from the afternoon of Friday, September 24. But unsurprisingly the most watched video by a wide margin is JoJo Siwa‘s quickstep with her pro partner Jenna Johnson (1.7 million views). Interest in her routine was high since she’s the first “DWTS” contestant ever to perform with a same-sex partner. She also got the highest score of the night from the judges. and it doesn’t hurt that Siwa herself is already a popular YouTube personality, so her fan base may be over-represented on the platform. The fewest YouTube views have gone to the lowest scorer of the night, “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove (122K views), so those results are consistent with the judges’ takes.

But in-between Siwa and Kove are a few surprises. For instance, basketball player Iman Shumpert got the night’s most uneven scores — including a four from Len Goodman and a seven from Carrie Ann Inaba — leaving him next to last on the leaderboard. But it’s the third most watched dance of the week (408K views), and frankly I’m glad since I thought his routine was woefully under-scored given how well the tall baller handled the intricacy and speed of the jive, especially for his first night out. Other celebs whose views outpaced their judges’ scores include actor Brian Austin Green (tied for ninth on the leaderboard, fourth most viewed), Matt James (ninth on the leaderboard, fifth most viewed), and Olivia Jade (eighth on the leaderboard, sixth most viewed). Do you think that means fans are voting for them in earnest?

1. Jojo Siwa’s quickstep (1.7 million)

2. Suni Lee’s jive (664K)

3. Iman Shumpert’s jive (408K)

4. Brian Austin Green’s foxtrot (384K)

5. Matt James’s cha cha (382K)

6. Olivia Jade’s salsa (375K)

7. Melanie C’s cha cha (351K)

8. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin’s cha cha (263K)

9. Cody Rigsby’s tango (259K)

10. Kenya Moore’s foxtrot (243K)

11. Amanda Kloots’s tango (200K)

12. Melora Hardin’s tango (155K)

13. Christine Chiu’s tango (141K)

14. Jimmie Allen’s tango (127K)

15. Martin Kove’s paso doble (122K)

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.