‘Dancing with the Stars’ YouTube views (week 3): Do Jimmie Allen and Melora Hardin have enough fans to save them on Disney week?

For the last two weeks YouTube views have been a decent (though not entirely consistent) barometer for who winds up in the bottom two on “Dancing with the Stars” each week; half of the show’s results are determined by viewers voting at home, so popularity is just as crucial as dance quality. If that continues as we head into the upcoming two-night Disney heroes and villains event, could that spell trouble for country star Jimmie Allen and “The Office” actress Melora Hardin? Scroll down for the complete YouTube rankings following “Britney Night,” with viewership stats taken Friday afternoon.

“Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove and “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu had two of the three least watched dances from the season premiere, and they ended up in the bottom two on “First Elimination” night. And Chiu had one of the four least watched videos for “First Elimination” night before she landed in the bottom two again on “Britney Night” and was eliminated by the judges. So it their limited popularity with online watchers was a bad omen for their results on the show

However, “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore‘s results don’t match up in the same way. She has gotten solid scores from the judges throughout the season, and her “First Elimination” cha cha was that week’s third most watched YouTube video, but she wound up in the bottom two anyway, narrowly avoiding elimination when two out of the three judges voted to save her. So obviously not everyone tuning in to YouTube is turning out to vote on Monday nights, and vice versa.

Nevertheless, Allen and Hardin have consistently been among the least viewed YouTube clips all season, so there’s reason for them to be concerned considering what happened to Kove and Chiu already. Do you think their real viewer support is greater than these numbers indicate? See the stats below, and make your “DWTS” predictions here in our predictions center.

1. JoJo Siwa (Argentine Tango) — 1.1M views

2. Suni Lee (Foxtrot) — 380K views

3. Olivia Jade (Tango) — 294K views

4. Cody Rigsby (Jazz) — 280K views

5. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (Salsa) — 255K views

6. Amanda Kloots (Foxtrot) — 211.9K views

7. Kenya Moore (Tango) — 211.5K views

8. Melanie C (Tango) — 194K views

9. Matt James (Tango) — 160K views

10. Brian Austin Green (Tango) — 156K views

11. Iman Shumpert (Tango) — 15$K views

12. Christine Chiu (Paso Doble) — 139K views

13. Melora Hardin (Cha Cha) — 121K views

14. Jimmie Allen (Salsa) — 113K views

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.