Daniel Kaluuya is one of the youngest Best Supporting Actor winners in Oscar history

Daniel Kaluuya became one of the youngest actors ever to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor when he took home the award on Sunday for his performance in the film “Judas and the Black Messiah.” At just 32 years, 60 days old, he’s now the seventh youngest actor to win the category.

The “Black Panther” star, who was previously nominated for Best Actor for his performance in “Get Out” (2017), joins an elite group of young(ish) men that also includes Timothy Hutton, who is still the youngest male acting winner in Oscars history. He was just 20 years and 227 days old when he won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Ordinary People” in 1981. The five other men who were younger than Kaluuya when they took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar were George Chakiris (“West Side Story,” 27 years 205 days), the late Heath Ledger (“The Dark Knight,” 28 years, 293 days old at the time of his death), Cuba Gooding, Jr. (“Jerry Maguire,” 29 years, 81 days), Jack Lemmon (“Mister Roberts,” 31 years, 42 days) and Robert De Niro (“The Godfather Part II,” 31 years, 234 days).

SEE Full list of Oscar winners

In “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Kaluuya portrays Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party who founded the Rainbow Coalition and was later betrayed by William O’Neal, who was portrayed in the movie by Lakeith Stanfield. The latter actor was also nominated in the supporting category instead of lead where he was campaigning. Heading into Sunday’s ceremony, though, it was Kaluuya who was in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds to win the Oscar after previously taking home the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA Awards. He had near unanimous support over his fellow nominees, who in addition to Stanfield included Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) and Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”).

With his win, Kaluuya became the fourth actor in as many years to complete the major awards sweep after Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”) and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) all took home lots of new hardware during their own campaigns.

PREDICTthe Emmy nominations and more

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?