‘Dave’ Burd contends to be next comedy auteur celebrated at Golden Globes

Hundreds of users at Gold Derby predict at the Golden Globe Awards that “Dave” will follow in the the footsteps of “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “Derek,” “Louie,” “Master of None,” “Ramy” and “Who is America?” from the last decade. Each of these received a Best Comedy Actor nomination for their star, who also served as creator, executive producer and writer of his show. Three even won: Ramy Youssef for “Ramy” last year, Aziz Ansari for “Master of None” three years ago and Donald Glover for “Atlanta” four years ago.

Half of the last decade’s Best Comedy Actress wins went to nominees who produced and wrote their performances: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) last year, Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) five years ago, Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) seven years ago, Lena Dunham (“Girls”) eight years ago and Laura Dern (“Enlightened”) nine years ago.

The contender in question now is Dave Burd, who is better known as the rapper Lil Dicky. The FX comedy “Dave” is a fictionalized take on Burd’s rise to hip hop stardom as Lil Dicky, who is best known for his quadruple-platinum single “Freaky Friday” from 2018. Early reviews for the show were mixed, but buzz built over its 10-episode run in the spring and it underwent a critical reassessment. Despite finishing as the most-watched comedy in FX Networks history, “Dave” has only been cited at awards thus far in the form of a Best Breakthrough Series (Short Form) nomination from the Gotham Awards, where it lost to the miniseries “I May Destroy You.” It hence has an uphill climb in the Best Comedy Series race at the Globes.

Burd’s 48-to-1 odds place him eighth in Gold Derby’s combined predictions for his acting category. The top three in the category are fellow creators and executive producers: Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and the aforementioned Ramy Youssef. Burd ranks immediately ahead of fellow auteur Ricky Gervais (“After Life”). Longshots of the same mold include Fred Armisen and John C. Reilly (both “Moonbase 8”), Kenya Barris (#blackAF”), Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Martin Freeman (“Breeders”), Nick Frost (“Truth Seekers”) Rob McElhenney (“Mythic Quest”) and Josh Thomas (“Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”).

