Dave Chappelle wins another Emmy for ‘Saturday Night Live’ for hosting post-election episode

For the second time in his career, Dave Chappelle has won the Best Comedy Guest Actor Emmy for hosting a post-election episode of “Saturday Night Live.” He claimed victory during Sunday’s 2021 Creative Arts ceremony on September 12 (see the winner’s list). This is actually the comedian’s fifth Emmy overall after previously claiming victory for guest-hosting “SNL” (2017), producing “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” (2018) and both writing and producing “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (2020).

This year, Chappelle’s Emmy co-nominees were Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”), Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”) and Dan Levy (“Saturday Night Live”).

Chappelle’s submission for “SNL” was “Host: Dave Chappelle,” which aired November 7 on NBC as the sixth episode of Season 46. He spent his monologue addressing race and politics in America just after the contentious 2020 election. Sketches included Super Mario’s 35th anniversary and ad execs who fire stereotypical Black characters like Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima and Count Chocula.

Baldwin’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” was also “Host: Dave Chappelle.” In the political cold open, Beck Bennett‘s Wolf Blitzer talked about the election results and we heard from Baldwin as Donald Trump, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and more. Baldwin previously won Emmys for “30 Rock” (twice) and “SNL” (once).

Freeman’s submission for “The Kominsky Method” was “Chapter 20. The Round Toes, Of The High Shoes,” which streamed May 28 on Netflix as the fourth episode of Season 3. The actor played a fictional version of himself and came into contact with Sandy (Michael Douglas) when Margaret (Melissa Tang) got cast on his new television program. Freeman has never won an Emmy despite previous noms for “The Story of God with Morgan Freeman” and “L’empereur.”

Kaluuya’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” was “Host: Daniel Kaluuya,” which aired April 3 on NBC as the 16th episode of Season 46. In his monologue, Kaluuya talked about his viral gaffe while accepting his Golden Globe for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Sketches included a Britney Spears talk show, Kaluuya as a game show host that tries to convince African Americans to take the vaccine and “Scattergories.” This marked Kaluuya’s first career Emmy nomination.

Levy’s submission for “Saturday Night Live” was “Host: Dan Levy,” which aired February 6 on NBC as the 11th episode of Season 46. Levy walked around the “SNL” studio to show how it’s produced during Covid-19, with his father Eugene Levy having a special cameo in a glass box. Parodies included a Super Bowl Pre-Game show and party, a Universal Studios Tour and a sultry commercial for Zillow. Levy won four Emmys in 2020 for “Schitt’s Creek” (producing, acting, writing, directing).

