Dave Karger on TMC’s ’31 Days of Oscars’ and predictions for 2021

Now that’s it’s Oscar weekend, it’s a good time to catch up with Turner Movie Classic’s annual salute to “31 Days of Oscars,” its monthlong celebration of Oscar-winning and -nominated contenders that are presented in an extremely simplified fashion this year. Alphabetically.

“We started with movies that begin with ‘A’ and then we’ll end with ‘Z’ on May 1st. So it’s just simple,” notes series host and famed Oscarologist Dave Karger. “The scheduling creates some weird transitions, but at the same time it’s also fun to see this kind of grab bag like ‘Pillow Talk’ and ‘Places in the Heart’ and ‘Poltergeist'” aired alongside each other.

This current Oscar weekend lands on the letter “S,” featuring “Sounder” (4 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture of 1972), “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” (Oscar champ for Best Cinematography, 1949) and “Ship of Fools” (Oscars for art direction and cinematography in 1965). The same letter “s” carries into next month when TMC will telecast a real treat: the first three versions of “A Star Is Born”: starring Janet Gaynor in 1937, Judy Garland in 1954 and Barbra Streisand in 1976. See the full schedule here.

What does Dave consider to be his own personal highlight of hosting the series?

“I got to introduce ‘Mildred Pierce’ with Joan Crawford’s Oscar-winning role, Dave says, “I mean, come on, it doesn’t get any better than that”

And what does he think of the current Oscar race? Who’s out front to win?

See all of Dave’s predictions at Gold Derby stacked alongside his prognostication peers, including me, in each race. Use the drop-down menu to switch categories.

Particularly exciting this year is the Best Actress race. Dave narrows down the five contenders to three who he thinks can win: Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) and Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”). Dave knows that I’ve been rooting for Mulligan.

Carey Mulligan, I would love to see her win because I just think it would be so exciting for her and for the movie,” Dave adds, “but I’m just getting the sense that it’s maybe between the other two and I’m thinking it’s going to be Viola Davis.”