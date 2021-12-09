David Foster & Katharine McPhee (‘The Masked Singer’ Banana Split) unmasked interview: It’s like being ‘part of some weird circus act’

The Group B finals of “The Masked Singer” concluded on Wednesday night with Queen of Hearts beating out Banana Split for a spot in the December 15 finale. The creamy dessert belted out a pitch-perfect rendition of “Singin’ in the Rain” by Arthur Freed before duetting with Grammy-nominated panelist Robin Thicke on Stevie Wonder‘s soulful classic “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing.” Despite their best efforts, Banana Split was forced to unmask in front of America and reveal themselves as Grammy-winning producer David Foster and his wife, singer and actress Katharine (Kat) McPhee.

“You literally feel like you’re part of some weird circus act,” said Kat during their unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. David added, “I don’t have the pleasure of knowing Ken, though I’m a huge fan. But the other three I know and so it was kind of thrilling to try and fool them. But we didn’t really fool them. Is that because we’re a duo or what?”

“I’m actually a really s*** conductor,” David admitted. “I really am!” Although he has in the past, David was adamant that he would not sing on this series. “There would be no reason for me to sing with this incredible singer on stage,” he said while pointing out his wife next to him. “We are not a conventional relationship,” Kat said. “There can be lots of quick judgments about me and him together. We just thought, wow, this is just a cool opportunity to present ourselves. It’s best not to judge people, right?”

Throughout their time on “The Masked Singer,” various hints were placed within Banana Split’s clue packages pointing to David and Kat. The bunny in Banana Split’s package was a clue to Kat’s film debut in “The House Bunny.” The “WNDYCTY” license plate on the car was a clue to David’s work with the band Chicago. The beetle was a clue to David and Kat’s performance of the Beatles classic “Something” on “American Idol.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

In an interesting twist, Banana Split’s duet partner, Robin, was the only panelist who failed to guess their identity. Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger all pegged David and Kat with their first impression guesses and all three of them earned one point towards the Golden Ear trophy. Robin, who grew up considering David to be like an uncle to him, was instead convinced the dynamic duo was Ryan Tedder & Leona Lewis.

Banana Split was the sixth performer eliminated from Group B and the 14th overall. David and Kat’s exit was preceded by Dwight Howard as Octopus, Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature, Toni Braxton as Pufferfish, Tyga as Dalmation, Larry the Cable Guy as Baby, Ruth Pointer as Cupcake, Rob Schneider as Hamster, Honey Boo Boo & Mama June as Beach Ball, Johnny Rotten as Jester, Natasha Bedingfield as Pepper, Willie Robertson as Mallard, Bobby Berk as Caterpillar and Faith Evans as Skunk. Queen of Hearts will head to the Season 6 finale to face off against the Group A champion, Bull.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.