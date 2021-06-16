Dawn Porter chronicles ‘a campaign against Black people’ in ‘Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer’

There were somber remembrances, news reports and TV specials of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre in which the flourishing, affluent community of Greenwood area of the city (also known as Black Wall Street)) was looted and burned by white. The governor called in the National Guard which ended up imprisoning some 6,000 black Tulsans who hadn’t been killed or incarcerated and put them camps at the Convention Hall and fairgrounds for up to eight days. And the dead were buried in unmarked mass graves including the Oaklawn Cemetery. But Tulsa wasn’t the only massacre of blacks that took place after World War I. The summer of 1919 was so violent that Civil Rights activist and author James Weldon Brown referred to it as the Red Summer. African Americans were killed by whites in such cities as Omaha, Chicago, Washington D.C. and even Elaine, Arkansas.

A harrowing new documentary “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer” premiering June 18 on Nat Geo and Hulu in commemoration of Juneteenth. The film from award-winning director/producer Dawn Porter (“John Lewis: Good Trouble”) explores the origins of Tulsa massacre including the excavation last fall of a mass grave at Oaklawn. It also chronicles several of the 1919 massacres as witnessed by survivors in vintage interviews, the black press, photos and film clips. After the recent virtual premiere, writer Roxane Gay (“Bad Feminist’) hosted a Zoom conversation with Porter, as well as Washington Post reporter DeNeen L. Brown who writes about black history for the publication. She is a contributing reporter for the documentary and according to Gay “in many ways its beating heart.”

Brown noted she was drawn to participate in the documentary about her family is from Oklahoma. “My great grandmother lived in Tulsa at some point. My grandmother, my paternal grandmother was born in Foley which was an all-black town not far from Tulsa. And my dad was born in a town very close Tulsa, but now lives in Tulsa where he built his church …. in Northville.” Back in 2018, she was visiting her father in Tulsa and asked him if they could have lunch on Black Wall Street and tour the Greenwood Cultural Center. While having lunch she noticed the yogurt shops, luxury apartments and minor league baseball stadium and realized the area was becoming gentrified.

When she talked to her editor about the changes in the former Black Wall Street, the paper sent her back to Tulsa to report on the story. “I spent time with activists who have been crying out for justice for so many years and reporting on them. They took me to various sites associated with the massacre. At one point, they even made me get out of the car with my hands up down the same street that black men were marched down in 1921 at gunpoint to these concentration camps.” It was then, Brown said, when she really felt the story. The activists also took her to Oaklawn and told her stand on the ground where the “Tulsa Race Riot commission in 1998 found anomalies consistent with mass graves, but they never would dig for them.”

Porter knew something of the Tulsa riots because she had done a short film on the massacre for the African American Museum several years ago. Realizing that Tulsa was not an anomaly, “we all felt it was important to contextualize Tulsa,” said Porter. “We call it ‘Tulsa and the Red Summer’ because Tulsa is not technically part of the Red Summer, but it is certainly a continuation of activities in the same vein of hate. That to me was really important to point out that Tulsa didn’t come out of the air, Tulsa is a continuation of a campaign against Black people.”

What strikes Brown about the massacre in the small rural town of Elaine was that inhabitants were sharecroppers. “They were trying to get a living wage to get out of that system that was one step removed from enslavement, get of debt,” she explained. “They were about to make a profit on cotton,” Brown related. “Those cotton prices were high, and they were forming a union in a little, white church. About 10 o’clock at night down a country road some white men in a car drive by the church and shoot into the church. According to my reporting, 80 black people within the church were killed. Two black veterans shot out of the church. One white man was killed and then all hell breaks loose.”

According to Brown, Elaine was literally cut down after word was sent out that there was an insurrection of black people “which wasn’t true.” Thousands and thousands of white people heeded the call and came to Arkansas. “They came as far away as Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Mississippi. They start hunting, literally hunting black people. So, Elaine is a powerful moment in this narrative because it happens in a rural area and many of the black people, they lived acres apart from each other. So, the white mob literally had to walk miles to hunt black people and shoot them.”

Brown acknowledges these stories are important to tell because there’s a “direct connective thread between what happened in our history and what’s happening now in the country in terms of the demands for justice, the demands for people to be heard, the demands by Black Lives Matter protesters.” She noted some people believe BLM is a political statement. Brown begs to differ. “I was there covering Ferguson when some of the activists created that movement and literally meant stop killing black people. So, you have activists and black leaders throughout history and before the slogan became popular who have been demanding the government stop trying to kill black people, stop trying to exterminate black people. So, there’s this whole connective tissue that runs through each of these events.”

PREDICTthe Emmy nominees until July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?