2021 Daytime Emmy predictions: Our odds say ‘General Hospital,’ Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek will win

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards air tonight, June 25, at 8:00pm on CBS, but who will the winners be? Hundreds of Gold Derby users placed their bets in 17 categories in our predictions center. Those combined forecasts generated our official racetrack odds below, so scroll down to see who we’re betting on, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

“General Hospital” entered this event with by far the most nominations (21), compared to 11 for “Days of Our Lives,” 10 for “The Young and the Restless,” and nine for “The Bold and the Beautiful.” So it’s no surprise that we’re predicting “GH” to win Best Drama Series for a record-extending 14th time.

But don’t assume the ABC soap has safety in nomination numbers. The Daytime Emmy nominees and winners were decided in one round by panels who watched and rated episode submissions. So no matter what each panel thought of “GH’s” other 20 nominations, all that matters for Best Drama Series is those specific panelists reviewing those specific episodes. That submissions system levels the playing field, though as we’ve seen many times in the past “GH” tends to put its best foot forward.

We’re also expecting “GH” to win Best Actor (Maurice Benard) and Best Supporting Actor (Max Gail), but our users think the national television academy will spread the wealth, with “Days” projected to claim three acting awards, “B&B” expected to win one acting prize plus Best Writing Team, and “Y&R” out front for Best Directing Team.

Elsewhere, last year’s Best Entertainment Talk Show Host winner, Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”), is expected to repeat in that category while her series is favored to win Best Entertainment Talk Show for the first time. “Tamron Hall” is the favorite for Best Informative Talk Show. And the odds are good for posthumous victories for Alex Trebek (Best Game Show Host for “Jeopardy!”) and Larry King (Best Informative Talk Show Host for “Larry King Now”). Do you agree with our forecasts?

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“General Hospital” — 47/20

“The Young and the Restless” — 31/10

“The Bold and the Beautiful” — 82/25

“Days of Our Lives” — 69/20

BEST ACTOR

Maurice Benard, “General Hospital” — 82/25

Steve Burton, “General Hospital” — 39/10

Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 4/1

Wally Kurth, “Days of Our Lives” — 9/2

Dominic Zamprogna, “General Hospital” — 9/2

BEST ACTRESS

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 10/3

Melissa Claire Egan, “The Young and the Restless” — 4/1

Nancy Lee Grahn, “General Hospital” — 4/1

Genie Francis, “General Hospital” — 9/2

Finola Hughes, “General Hospital” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Max Gail, “General Hospital” — 16/5

Bryton James, “The Young and the Restless” — 39/10

James Patrick Stuart, “General Hospital” — 4/1

Darin Brooks, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 9/2

Jeff Kober, “General Hospital” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Tamara Braun, “Days of Our Lives” — 10/3

Courtney Hope, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 19/5

Marla Adams, “The Young and the Restless” — 9/2

Carolyn Hennesy, “General Hospital” — 9/2

Briana Henry, “General Hospital” — 9/2

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Victoria Konefal, “Days of Our Lives” — 82/25

Alyvia Alyn Lind, “The Young and the Restless” — 19/5

Katelyn MacMullen, “General Hospital” — 9/2

Sydney Mikayla, “General Hospital” — 9/2

Tajh Bellow, “General Hospital” — 9/2

BEST GUEST PERFORMER

Cady McClain, “Days of Our Lives” — 82/25

Kim Delaney, “General Hospital” — 19/5

Victoria Platt, “Days of Our Lives” — 4/1

Briana Lane, “General Hospital” — 9/2

George DelHoyo, “Days of Our Lives” — 9/2

BEST WRITING TEAM

“The Bold and the Beautiful” — 29/20

“General Hospital” — 2/1

“The Young and the Restless” — 29/10

BEST DIRECTING TEAM

“The Young and the Restless” — 5/2

“General Hospital” — 29/10

“The Bold and the Beautiful” — 82/25

“Days of Our Lives” — 69/20

BEST ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” — 16/5

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” — 39/10

“The Drew Barrymore Show” — 4/1

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — 9/2

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna” — 9/2

BEST ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — 16/5

Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show” — 39/10

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” — 9/2

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna” — 9/2

Sean Evans, “Hot Ones” — 9/2

BEST INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

“Tamron Hall” — 82/25

“Red Table Talk” — 19/5

“GMA3: What You Need to Know” — 4/1

“The 3rd Hour of Today” — 9/2

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” — 9/2

BEST INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Larry King, “Larry King Now” — 5/1

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” — 11/2

Rachael Ray, “Rachael Ray” — 6/1

Amy Robach, Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes, “GMA3: What You Need to Know” — 13/2

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estafan and Lili Estefan, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” — 13/2

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Red Table Talk” — 13/2

Tracie Jade and Taraji P. Henson, “Peace of Mind with Taraji” — 7/1

BEST GAME SHOW

“Jeopardy!” — 31/10

“The Price is Right” — 4/1

“Family Feud” — 4/1

“Let’s Make a Deal” — 9/2

“Wheel of Fortune” — 9/2

BEST GAME SHOW HOST

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” — 31/10

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal” — 4/1

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” — 4/1

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” — 9/2

Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 22” — 9/2

BEST MORNING SHOW

“CBS Sunday Morning” — 5/2

“Good Morning America” — 29/10

“Today Show” — 16/5

“Sunday Today with Willie Geist” — 71/20

BEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW

“Entertainment Tonight” — 16/5

“Extra” — 39/10

“Access Hollywood” — 4/1

“Inside Edition” — 9/2

“E! Daily Pop” — 9/2