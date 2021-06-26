Daytime Emmys 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Ryan Lapierre for the best score of 82.35% when predicting the 2021 Daytime Emmys winners on Friday. He is actually tied at that percentage with 10 other people but has the better score of 55,660 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 400 people worldwide predicted these 48th annual champs for soaps, game shows, talk shows and more in a CBS ceremony hosted by Sheryl Underwood. Our top scorer got 14 of 17 categories correct, with top prizes going to “General Hospital,” Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Max Gail (“General Hospital”), Marla Adams (“The Young and the Restless”), “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and the late Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our four Gold Derby Editors predicting, Marcus Dixon and Daniel Montgomery are tied at 76.47%. Riley Chow has 58.82% and Paul Sheehan has 75.00% correct with 16 categories predicted. See Editors’ scores.

