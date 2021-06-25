Posthumous Daytime Emmy for Larry King? The late broadcast veteran is nominated for hosting ‘Larry King Now’

Larry King was a legend in broadcasting for decades, but in January 2021 he died from COVID-19 like hundreds of thousands of other Americans. But he has received one last Daytime Emmy nomination for Best Informative Talk Show Host for his series “Larry King Now,” which he hosted for the last eight years. Will the television academy give him a posthumous tribute when awards are handed out on June 25?

King is already an Emmy winner, having claimed Best Interview/Interviewer at the News and Documentary Emmys in 1999 for interviewing convicted killer Karla Faye Tucker on his previous series “Larry King Live.” He also received Lifetime Achievement honors from the News and Documentary Emmys in 2011. But he hasn’t won at the Daytime Emmys for “Larry King Now” despite having been nominated five times for informative hosting.

King lost his first nomination to Mehmet Oz for “The Dr. Oz Show” (2016) after which he was bested twice by Steve Harvey (“Steve Harvey” in 2017, “Steve” in 2018). His most recent nom was in 2020, when the award went to Tamron Hall for her self-titled series. Of those past winners, Hall is the only one in the running again in 2021.

But even though King is up against the defending champion, we think voters will take this last opportunity to honor the celebrated newsman: he gets leading odds of 5/1 based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. If our odds are right, there will be two posthumous hosting champs on Friday night as Alex Trebek (“Jeopardy!”) is also favored to win the game show category following his death from pancreatic cancer last fall. So these awards have the potential to be a bittersweet night of celebration and remembrance for the daytime TV community.

