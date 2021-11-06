‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Derek Hough is also confused about the judges’ vote: ‘The tie doesn’t make sense’

You know something’s not right when your own judges are unclear about how their votes work. Like fans and the cast, Derek Hough is also confused about “Dancing with the Stars'” tiebreaker rule — namely, how it’s been explained, which is, um, not well. “Yo, trust me. I still don’t understand it. And I’ve said this to producers. I was like, ‘Guys, we gotta reword this thing because the tie doesn’t make sense,'” Hough told “Us Weekly.”

When there’s a split decision between Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli on who to save, Tyra Banks had been calling it a tie, even though 2-1 is obviously not a tie, and telling viewers that head judge Len Goodman would “break the tie” with his vote. “There’s 2-1. Now, when Len votes [to save the couple with one vote], then it’s a tie,” Hough pointed out. “So basically, this is kind of the way I’m explaining it: Essentially, Len has two votes. That’s it. Len has the weight of two votes. I wish we just said it like that because that makes so much more sense. … Len is going to sway it either way because he’s got two.”

Hey, that’s how we explained it too (and suggested copy for Banks to read)! Despite the confusion, Hough thinks Goodman having the final say is fair. “He’s the head judge,” he said. “All three of them have been there since Season 1. There’s no show that exists where it’s the original judges from Season 1 to Season 30. It’s pretty impressive. It’s pretty remarkable.”

There have been split votes in two eliminations so far this season. In the first, Matt James and Lindsay Arnold were leading 2-1 to stay when Goodman cast his vote(s) to save Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong. The following week, Melanie C. and Gleb Savchenko also had 2-1 votes to stay, but Goodman chose to save Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy. The latter elimination was a “bummer” for Hough, who also saved Jade and Chmerkovskiy.

“Mel C. — that one bummed me out, man. Big time. She was so good. She had so much potential. I just don’t feel like she quite had that moment,” Hough said. “She was like on the cusp and I think once she got past that, she would’ve been phenomenal. I’m such a big fan of hers and everything she’s done in her career and her life. So that was a bummer. She definitely went home way too soon.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

