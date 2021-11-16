Derek Hough contracts breakthrough COVID less than a week before the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me,” Hough said in an Instagram video on Tuesday. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out. I feel OK. I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can.”

Hough’s diagnosis comes a day after the “Dancing” semifinals and six days before the live Season 30 finale on Nov. 22. It’s unclear how this will affect the finale. Hough, who is currently quarantining, missed the Week 3 show on Oct. 12 out of caution after potential exposure to the virus and did not judge virtually. He tested negative then and returned the following week.

SEE Prior to missing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ due to ‘potential COVID exposure,’ Derek Hough had canceled his Vegas show

The six-time “Dancing” champ has also been traveling between Los Angeles and Las Vegas this season for his Sin City residency, “Derek Hough: No Limit,” at The Venetian. He said in his Instagram post that this week’s Vegas shows are canceled and will be rescheduled soon.

This is the third case of COVID-19 to hit Season 30. Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby were diagnosed with breakthrough cases days apart during Week 2 in late September. Burke missed two shows, while Rigsby missed one. Their Week 2 salsa was judged based on rehearsal footage, and they performed their Week 3 dance, a jazz, virtually from their respective homes.

Burke and Rigsby recovered and were back in the ballroom the following week. made the final four on Monday alongside JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

PREDICT who will win ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?