Derek Xiao (‘Big Brother 23’) exit interview on future romance with Hannah Chaddha: ‘Expect the unexpected’

Despite a solid campaign to flip the house in his favor, Derek Xaio was sent packing on Thursday’s live eviction episode of “Big Brother.” The 24-year-old start-up founder from New York was backdoored by Head of Household Sarah Beth Steagall and evicted by a vote of 5-2 over Claire Rehfuss. Hannah Chaddha and Kyland Young were the two votes in his favor. Derek will join Britini D’Angelo in the jury house, but first, he stopped to have a chat with host Julie Chen Moonves.

“Obviously you can tell from my facial reactions, it sucks,” Derek told Julie during his exit interview. “I have so much regret from this week. I was thinking about a long-term game when I didn’t realize that my short-term game was at risk. All I can do now is hope that there is a battle back. No risk, no reward but I took a little bit too much risk.”

At least Derek can take pride in knowing he was one of America’s favorite houseguests. He was repeatedly gifted 100 “BB Bucks” to spend in the High Roller’s Room, but failed to spend any of it in time. “America I love you all so much!” Derek exclaimed. “Thank you for voting for me. I’m sorry if I let you down. I feel stupid but I tried my best in there.”

Julie asked Derek the question all of America wanted to know. Is there romance in the air between him and Hannah? “We’re super game focused,” he said. “Hannah is amazing, I love her a lot. But in there you really have to have 100 percent of your energy focused on the game or you end up sitting in this chair. We both have our head in the same place.” When asked if something could develop outside the house, Derek threw Julie’s words back at her. “Expect the unexpected.”

Derek’s Day 51 eviction was preceded by Britini D’Angelo on Day 44, Christian Birkenberger on Day 37, Whitney Williams on Day 30, Brent Champagne on Day 23, Brandon “Frenchie” French on Day 16 and Travis Long on Day 9. Following the live eviction, Tiffany Mitchell was crowned the new HOH. She will nominate two more players for eviction on Sunday, August 29 on CBS. Well, unless someone wins the Coin of Destiny and steals her power!

