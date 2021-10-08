‘Dexter: New Blood’: See ghostly new photos of Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan

We’re just about a month away from the November 7 premiere of “Dexter: New Blood” on Showtime, which will reunite fans with their favorite serial killer. Little is known about the plot of Season 9, except for the fact that Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is now living a secluded life in Iron Lake, New York after faking his death in the 2013 series finale. His sister Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) will also be a part of the revival, though it’s unclear in what capacity as she died (for real) at the hands of psychopath Oliver Saxon (Darri Ingolfsson) in the final season.

As fans continue to speculate about Carpenter’s mysterious role in “Dexter: New Blood,” let’s take a look at three newly released photos of the former Miami Metro lieutenant.

It’s possible Deb will be a ghostly figure in “Dexter: New Blood,” perhaps filling the role of Dexter’s conscience that his late father, Harry Morgan (James Remar), played in the original series. Remember, Harry was the person who taught Dexter from an early age how to focus his bloodlust on murdering other serial killers, creating a “code” for how to avoid being captured. In the eighth season, Dexter learned that his father had help from Dr. Evelyn Vogel (Charlotte Rampling), who specialized in psychopaths. Dexter last interacted with inner-voice-Harry during the show’s penultimate episode, as he finally overcame his murderous impulses and refused to kill Oliver. It was a turning point for the blood splatter analyst, but it didn’t last long, as Deb’s subsequent death put him into an emotional spiral.

Season 8 concluded with Dexter stealing his sister’s body out of the hospital and dumping her into the ocean as he did all of his victims. He made a final call to his true love Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski), also a serial killer, and his young son Harrison (Jadon Wells), who were both escaping to Argentina to start a new life with him. However, Dexter realized everyone close to him ended up doomed, so he drove his boat into a hurricane. His friends and co-workers at the Miami Metro Police Department believed he perished in the storm, but the character was spotted some time later living as a lumberjack in Oregon.

Besides Hall and Carpenter, the only other former cast member announced to return in “Dexter: New Blood” is John Lithgow. The actor won an Emmy Award for playing family man Arthur Mitchell, who masqueraded as the infamous Trinity Killer in his free time. Arthur died in the Season 4 finale at the hands of Dexter, but not before murdering Dexter’s wife Rita (Julie Benz) and leaving her in a bathtub. It’s likely Arthur will also appear in the new episodes as a figment of Dexter’s imagination, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Some of the fresh faces to the “Dexter” universe will be Clancy Brown as unofficial town mayor Kurt Caldwell, Julia Jones as Chief of Police Angela Bishop, Alano Miller as Logan, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan/Randall Lindsay, David Magidoff as Teddy, Jamie Chung as Molly and Oscar Wahlberg as Zach. See cast photos in our gallery below.