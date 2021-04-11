Directors Guild 2021: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) top all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Experts Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV) for having the best score of 71.43% when predicting the 2021 Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday. They are best among 19 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Editors’ scores.

Almost 1,800 people worldwide predicted these DGA champs announced on a virtual ceremony from Los Angeles. Top film winners were “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Truffle Hunters.” Among the TV champs were “Homeland,” “The Flight Attendant” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 17 Experts predicting, we have a three-way tie for Nikki Novak (Fandango), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 57.14%. There are 10 people at 42.86% correct: Clayton Davis (Variety), Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Susan King (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Claudia Puig (KPCC), Keith Simanton (IMDB), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Following at 28.57% are Erik Davis (Fandango), Tim Gray (Variety) and Perri Nemiroff (Collider). Tom O’Neil at 14.29%.

