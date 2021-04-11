Directors Guild 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Lucasso for having the only perfect score when predicting the 2021 Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday. He is just ahead of Luca and Davidpres at 85.71% and has a great score of 6,580 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Almost 1,800 people worldwide predicted these DGA champs announced on a virtual ceremony from Los Angeles. Top film winners were “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Truffle Hunters.” Among the TV champs were “Homeland,” “The Flight Attendant” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, we have a five-way tie for first place at 71.43% for Riley Chow, Joyce Eng, Zach Laws, Daniel Montgomery and myself. Up next at 57.14% are Marcus Dixon, Christopher Rosen and Paul Sheehan. Rob Licuria is at 42.86% and then Tom O’Neil at 14.29%. See Editors’ scores.

