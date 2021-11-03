RSVP now for November 8: Documentary panel with ‘Introducing, Selma Blair,’ ‘LFG,’ ‘Procession,’ ‘The Rescue,’ ‘Val’

Seven top documentarians will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Oscar and guild contenders. Each person from the documentaries will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, November 8, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Marcus James Dixon and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Introducing Selma Blair”: Rachel Fleit

Synopsis: A deeply intimate and raw portrait of Selma Blair after she is diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and tries to slow the progression of her disease.

“LFG”: Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine

Synopsis: It is a no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s ongoing fight for equal pay.

“Procession”: Robert Greene

Synopsis: A group of survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic priests battle for justice.

“The Rescue”: Jimmy Chin

Synopsis: A chronicle of the enthralling, against-all-odds story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand.

“Val”: Ting Poo and Leo Scott

Synopsis: Centering on the daily life of actor Val Kilmer featuring never-before-seen footage spanning 40 years.

