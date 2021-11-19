‘Don’t Look Up’ reactions: Adam McKay’s all-star Netflix satire could net Leonardo DiCaprio another Oscar nomination

Based upon the first reactions to “Don’t Look Up,” the Adam McKay Netflix satire is yet another late-breaking awards contender in numerous categories — including potential nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, and even Best Original Song for Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

“DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance as an astronomer desperately trying to share the truth before getting wrapped up in the media and political antics that often plague crises (like a COVID-19 pandemic),” Variety awards expert Clayton Davis wrote in his piece on “Don’t Look Up,” which screened in New York and Los Angeles on Thursday for press and industry. “Angling for leading actor consideration, he could crack a field that is brimming with incredible names.”

DiCaprio is pushing for his eighth Oscar nomination in a crowded race that already includes Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Peter Dinklage, and Bradley Cooper. But he’s far from the only apparent standout in the star-studded cast McKay assembled for “Don’t Look Up.” Other critics and pundits cited Jennifer Lawrence (campaigning for Best Actress) and supporting plays such as Mark Rylance (campaigning for Best Supporting Actor) and Meryl Streep (campaigning for Best Supporting Actress) as highlights of the film. But Rylance, playing a Silicon Valley billionaire, was a particular favorite among the cast itself. “To witness his creation of this character bloom before our eyes, Meryl and I were just like little school children witnessing this creation. We were like ‘holy sh–.’ He’s so in command of his craft. It’s an awesome experience,” DiCaprio said during a post-screening event on Thursday.

“Don’t Look Up” is currently in ninth place in the combined Gold Derby odds for Best Picture (with 10 nominees this year, that would place the McKay film in the mix). Beyond its actors and praise for McKay’s original screenplay (the filmmaker won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay previously for “The Big Short”), other categories of note according to the early reactions are Best Score (which would give Nicholas Britell his third nomination and potentially first win) and Best Editing (which would give legendary editor Hank Corwin his third nomination and potentially first win as well). Read more responses to the film below. “Don’t Look Up” is out on December 10 before coming to Netflix on December 24.

 

 

