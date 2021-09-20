Drake (‘Certified Lover Boy’) still number-one on Billboard 200, while Kacey Musgraves (‘Star-Crossed’) has a banner week for women in country

Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” dominated the Billboard 200 albums chart in its debut week, so it’s no surprise that he has notched a second week on top for the tracking week of September 10 through 16. But while this week’s debuts couldn’t knock him from his perch, there was plenty of love to go around. Read more at Billboard.

“Certified Lover Boy” achieved 236,000 units, which is down from 613,000 last week, but more than enough to keep it on top. Streaming accounted for an overwhelming 227,000 of those, while album sales were only 6,500 and track sales amounted to 2,500. Drake is again followed on the chart by Kanye West‘s “Donda,” which holds on to second place with 79,000 units.

But then came Kacey Musgraves with her new album “Star-Crossed,” which debuts at number-three with 77,000 units. That’s actually the most units Musgraves has ever earned in a single week, and with 47,000 units coming from traditional album sales, that also makes “Star-Crossed” the bestselling collection of the week. And while country music streams tend to fall well short of the numbers for hip-hop, Musgraves’s 30,000 equivalent units from streaming still make this the second biggest debut streaming week for a woman’s country album, behind Taylor Swift‘s re-recorded “Fearless” collection from earlier this year.

Rounding out this week’s top five are Olivia Rodrigo‘s continuously popular “Sour” (54,000 units) and rapper Baby Keem‘s debut album “The Melodic Blue” (53,000 units). Keem is the cousin of Kendrick Lamar, who is featured on Keem’s breakout hit single “Family Ties.” So clearly that’s not a bad family tie to have. What music have you been listening to over the past week?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?