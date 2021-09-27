Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ still number-one on Billboard 200, holding off Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ debut

Most of our users who predicted the Billboard 200 albums chart thought Lil Nas X would launch at number-one with his debut studio album, “Montero,” but when all was said and done Drake remained undefeated, with “Certified Lover Boy” reigning for the third week in a row. Read more about this week’s top albums here.

For the tracking week of September 17 through September 23, Drake accumulated another 171,000 equivalent album units, following 613,000 in week one and 236,000 in week two. As usual, the vast majority of Drake’s units (165,000) come from streaming, while traditional sales only represent 4,000. But Lil Nas X wasn’t too far behind. “Montero” came in at number-two with 126,000 units, including 102,000 from streaming and 22,000 from album sales. This is a marked improvement from Nas’s 2019 EP “7,” which got started with 77,000 units. And that was when he was riding the success of his record-breaking number-one single “Old Town Road.”

Another debut comes in at number-three: K-pop band NCT 127 with “Sticker: The 3rd Album,” which achieved 62,000 units. This is the highest the group have ever charted, following “Neo Zone” in 2020, which debuted at number-five but with more album units (87,000). Rounding out the top five this week were a couple of holdovers. Kanye West‘s “Donda” dropped two spots to number-four with 57,000 units, while chart mainstay Olivia Rodrigo is as strong as ever with “Sour,” dropping just one spot to number-five with 51,000 units.

What do you think of this week's best-performing albums? Were you still streaming "Lover Boy," or were you on Team "Montero"?

