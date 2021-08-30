Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ gets a release date, and it’s guaranteed to … get various women pregnant?

Drake has officially announced that his sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy,” will be released this Friday, September 3. And if the album’s cover art is any indication it will be, shall we say, quite fertile ground for his creativity, featuring as it does 12 multi-ethnic pregnant-woman emojis. Scroll down for Drake’s official Instagram announcement with the cover art below.

“Lover Boy” was originally expected to be released months ago, but Drake sustained an injury that prompted him to push back the date. Now that it’s coming out you should update your Billboard 200 predictions for the tracking week starting on September 3 because “Lover Boy” stands a good chance of claiming the top spot.

Drake’s previous five studio albums all reached number-one. His last album, 2018’s “Scorpion,” launched in the top spot with an astounding 732,000 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining album sales, individual track sales, and online streams; the singles from that album had performed so well that the album was certified platinum before it was even released. And even his various compilations, EPs, and mixtapes tend to do well, with his last mixtape (2020’s “Dark Lane Demo Tapes”) debuting at number-one with 223,000 units.

But how will it do at the Grammys? We’ll have to wait and see if it’s any good, of course, but even when he’s not universally lauded by critics, he often has the ear of the recording academy. He has won four Grammys to date, and he has been nominated five times for Album of the Year: twice for his own albums (“Views” and “Scorpion”) and three more times as a featured artist on other albums (Rihanna‘s “Loud,” Kendrick Lamar‘s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,” and Beyonce‘s “Beyonce”).

That said, Drake has had a mixed relationship with the recording academy. He thought he was mis-categorized when he won two prizes for “Hotline Bling” in 2017, so he declined to submit his album “More Life” the following year. He did, however, submit “Scorpion” for the 2019 awards and ended up with seven nominations, winning Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan.” We’ll see what he chooses to do with “Lover Boy,” especially after The Weeknd decided to sit out the Grammys going forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

