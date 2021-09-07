Drake is ‘Way 2 Sexy’ for this music video as ‘Certified Lover Boy’ drops [WATCH]

Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” was released on Friday, September 3, after he delayed it for months due to injury. And with it comes a new music video for “Way 2 Sexy,” one of the sprawling 21 tracks from the album, which clocks in at just over 86 minutes in length. The tongue-in-cheek video features Future and Young Thug. Watch it above.

The song samples Right Said Fred‘s 1991 single “I’m Too Sexy,” and the video opens with an ’80s-style workout video — cue the pelvic thrusts! Drake also gets swole “Popeye”-style in an animated segment, shows up on romance novel covers, walks shirtless on the beach in a fat suit, and shows off his guns (literal and figurative) in “Drambo: Thirst Blood.” He and his collaborators even reference Boyz II Men‘s “Water Runs Dry” video, and then he interrupts the song for a parody ad break for a new fragrance: “Wet” by Drake.

Drake described “Certified Lover Boy” on his Instagram Story as “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking,” though it’s not entirely certain from that description whether he intends to embrace toxic masculinity or critique it. I suppose it could go either way from the comical music video and the album’s cover featuring pregnant-woman emojis, both of which suggest boasts of virility that can’t be taken very seriously.

Either way, success is likely for “Certified Lover Boy.” It’s his sixth studio album, and the last five all hit number-one on the Billboard 200 and went platinum. His most recent, 2018’s “Scorpion,” went five-times platinum. He has been so bulletproof commercially that the Billboard Music Awards named him Artist of the Decade earlier this year. Have you been streaming his expansive new album? What do you think of his new music video?

