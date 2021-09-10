Drama Guest Actor Emmy predictions: Experts give the edge to Charles Dance (‘The Crown’), but it’s not unanimous

Have YOU made your Best Drama Guest Actor Emmy predictions yet at Gold Derby? Our Experts have, and they give the edge to Charles Dance (“The Crown”) to win his first career trophy. The British thespian was previously nominated by the Television Academy for acting in “Bleak House” (2006) and narrating “Savage Kingdom” (2018 and ’19). This year’s other nominees are Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”), Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”), Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) and Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”).

These leading seven Emmy Experts predict Dance will win: Ben Travers (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Dance’s Emmy submission for “The Crown” is “Gold Stick,” which streamed November 15 on Netflix as the first episode of Season 4.

However, a trio of Experts think Olyphant will prevail instead: Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby). Olyphant’s Emmy submission for “The Mandalorian” is “Chapter 9: The Marshal,” which streamed October 30 on Disney+ as the first episode of Season 2. This marks Olyphant’s third career Emmy nomination after previously acting in “Justified” and producing the “Deadwood” movie.

And the last Expert — Eric Deggans (NPR) — forecasts a victory for Vance. His Emmy submission for “Lovecraft Country” is “Whitey’s on the Moon,” which aired August 23 on HBO as the second episode of Season 1. This marks Vance’s second career Emmy nomination after “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” which he won.

Cheadle’s Emmy submission for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is “New World Order,” which streamed March 19 on Disney+ as the first episode of Season 1. This marks Cheadle’s 11th career Emmy nomination after “The Rat Pack,” “A Lesson Before Dying,” “Things Behind the Sun,” “ER,” “House of Lies” (four times) and “Black Monday” (two times).

Weathers’ Emmy submission for “The Mandalorian” is “Chapter 12: The Siege,” which streamed November 20 on Disney+ as the fourth episode of Season 2. This marks Weathers’s first career Emmy nomination.

