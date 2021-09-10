Drama Guest Actress Emmy predictions: Experts split between ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ stars Alexis Bledel, Mckenna Grace

Gold Derby’s Experts from major media outlets think someone from “The Handmaid’s Tale” is going to win the Emmy for Best Drama Guest Actress. But who? Five give the edge to Alexis Bledel, who won this category in 2017. But four instead think Mckenna Grace will prevail on her first career nomination. The last two forecast Claire Foy (“The Crown”) will win after previously proving victorious in the lead category. Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”) and Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”) round out the category. Hurry and make your Emmy predictions before the Creative Arts ceremonies take place Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12.

Bledel’s submission for “The Handmaid’s Tale” is “Testimony,” which streamed June 2 on Hulu as the eighth episode of Season 4. She portrays Emily, a former handmaid who now lives as a free woman in Canada. This marks Bledel’s fourth career Emmy nomination, all for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” These handful of Experts now think she’ll take home a bookend trophy after winning four years ago: Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

Grace’s submission for “The Handmaid’s Tale” is “Pigs,” which streamed April 27 on Hulu as the first episode of Season 4. She takes on the role of Esther Keyes, the teenage wife of a Commander, who houses several handmaids after they escape from Gilead. Esther and June (Elisabeth Moss) bond over their shared desire to seek vengeance on any man who sexually assaults a woman. The four Experts predicting Grace to triumph are: Ben Travers (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR) and Susan King (Gold Derby).

Foy’s submission for “The Crown” is “48:1,” which streamed November 15 on Netflix as the eighth episode of Season 4. She returns as Elizabeth in a flashback to her 21st birthday in 1947, in which the then-princess expresses to the Commonwealth via radio how she will dedicate her life to their service. This marks Foy’s third career Emmy nomination after previously contending in the lead category twice for “The Crown,” winning in 2018. Two Experts — Clayton Davis (Variety) and Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) — have her first in their rankings.

Okonedo’s submission for “Ratched” is “The Dance,” which streamed September 18 on Netflix as the fifth episode of Season 1. She plays a new patient at Lucia State Hospital named Charlotte Wells, who’s treated for multiple personality disorder. When Dr. Hanover (Jon Jon Briones) hypnotizes Charlotte to find the source of her trauma, he discovers she was abducted and tortured by multiple men. This marks Okonedo’s first career Emmy nomination.

Rashad’s submission for “This Is Us” is “I’ve Got This,” which aired March 16 on NBC as the 10th episode of Season 5. She’s back as Carol Clarke, the judgmental mother of Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who overstays her welcome at the Pearson home. To make matters worse, Beth learns that her daughter told Carol about her new relationship but kept it secret from Beth. This marks Rashad’s sixth career Emmy nomination after “The Cosby Show” (1985, ’86), “A Raisin in the Sun” (2008) and two previous bids for “This Is Us” (2019, ’20).

