Drew Barrymore could finally win her first Emmy after her ‘Grey Gardens’ co-star Jessica Lange bested her 12 years ago

“The Drew Barrymore Show” launched in 2020, and in addition to inspiring that viral “SNL” sketch starring Chloe Fineman, it’s now a Daytime Emmy nominee for Best Entertainment Talk Show and Best Entertainment Talk Show Host. Drew Barrymore herself is a nominee in both cases since she’s both the host and an executive producer, and if she wins, she would avenge a loss in prime time from 12 years ago.

Barrymore earned her first Primetime Emmy nom in 2000 for Best Animated Program for the holiday special “Olive, the Other Reindeer,” but her closest brush with Emmy was probably in 2009 when she competed for Best Movie/Limited Actress for “Grey Gardens.” Barrymore played the biographical role of Edith Bouvier Beale opposite Jessica Lange as her mother Edith Ewing Bouvier. The film ended up winning six trophies including Best TV Movie, but it was Lange who won the lead actress prize. However, Barrymore bested Lange at both the Golden Globes and SAG Awards later in the season, so the margin between them at the Emmys may very well have been razor-thin.

Barrymore was once a Daytime Emmy nominee too: Best Performer in Children’s Programming for “The Adventures of Con Sawyer and Hucklemary Finn” in 1986 when she was still a pre-teen. Now she’s back for the first time as an adult, and she’s got a shot in both categories. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” leads our odds in both races based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, but two of our Top 24 Users, who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Daytime Emmys, say Barrymore will upset in the hosting category, and one of them says she’ll take the top talk show prize too. So don’t underestimate her on June 25.

