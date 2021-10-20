‘Dune’ will make its HBO Max debut a little early: Will you be watching it in a theater or at home?

After a long, long, long wait, “Dune” is finally arriving on the big screen on October 22. But the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so Warner Bros. is continuing its year-long plan to stream its titles on HBO Max at the same time. And you’ll be able to check out “Dune” online a little early. HBO Max announced that the epic film will be available starting on Thursday, October 21, at 6:00pm Eastern, but only on the ad-free version of the streaming service. Which way are you planning to watch the film? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

“Dune” is Denis Villeneuve‘s long-awaited adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s epic novel of the same name about a young man (Timothee Chalamet) who travels to a dangerous planet to protect his people and the most valuable resource in the universe. This isn’t the first attempt to bring the story to the screen. David Lynch adapted the book in 1984, but his version was widely seen as a creative disappointment and a box office failure. Then there was the 2000 Syfy miniseries written and directed by John Harrison, which won a couple of Emmys for its visual effects and cinematography.

Villeneuve’s version was supposed to hit theaters in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that due to the closure of movie theaters around the world. In light of that, Warner made the controversial decision to debut their 2021 films in theaters and on HBO Max concurrently, which upset some filmmakers including Villeneuve himself. On the plus side, the film has already met with positive reviews, and it’s a likely Oscar nominee for Best Picture according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. Vote below to let us know which way you’ll be experiencing the film.

