‘Dune’: How many of our readers watched on the big screen vs. HBO Max? It was a close call [POLL RESULTS]

After being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Dune” finally opened on October 22. But because of the health crisis, which continues to keep the world in limbo with the development of vaccines but also the emergence of COVID variants, Warner Bros. has continued debuting its films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, much to the chagrin of some filmmakers, including “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve himself. So we asked our readers how they were planning to watch the epic film, and it was pretty close. Scroll down to see our poll results at the bottom of this post.

A little over half of our respondents (52.94%) said they would watch the film on the big screen, and indeed the film racked up $40.1 million in domestic box office receipts, the biggest weekend for any Warner movie since the company has been debuting its movies in theaters and online at the same time. Its three-days total exceeded the numbers for other Warner films from earlier this year like “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “In the Heights,” and “The Suicide Squad,” and it has made $220 million worldwide so far against a $165 million budget (not counting marketing costs).

The other 47.06% of our readers told us they would watch the film at home on HBO Max, but that might not ultimately be a problem for Warner Bros. WarnerMedia chair Ann Sarnoff told Variety that the fate of “Dune” (and its potential sequel) would depend on “the entirety of what ‘Dune’ can do for the company, including HBO Max.” So online eyeballs (and paying subscribers) mean that the box office figures won’t tell the whole story. It also remains to be seen whether it was a good idea to wait on green-lighting “Dune 2” in the first place. Some fans may hesitate to see part one if there’s no guarantee of ever finishing the story. What did you think of the film this weekend? What are the pros and cons of the theatrical and HBO Max experiences. And are you nervously biting your nails waiting for official word on whether Warner will produce the rest of the story?

