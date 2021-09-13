Who will win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30? Here’s what our odds say leading up to the ‘DWTS’ premiere

No one has hit the dance floor on “Dancing with the Stars” yet. The 30th season doesn’t start until next Monday, September 20. But our users are already making their early forecasts for who is out front to win the whole competition. Make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center before the premiere, and come back every week to bet on who will get the highest score, who will get the lowest score, who will be eliminated from the show, and more.

As of this writing Suni Lee is the favorite to win the Mirror Ball Trophy with leading odds of 69/20. But how, you may ask, can anyone even guess the quality of her dancing sight unseen? Well, there’s a lot we can tell from a celeb based on their background. In Lee’s case, she just won an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics, which means she has the physical strength and stamina to handle the grueling competition. And she also has the flexibility and acrobatic skills to be able to handle complex choreography. She’s not the first gymnast to prove her mettle in the ballroom. Previous Olympic champions Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez have won the Mirror Ball Trophy.

But being good at gymnastics doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to tackle the artistry and emotional presence required for dance routines. Just look at a couple of other Olympians who competed on “DWTS”: Nastia Liukin and Simone Biles had the moves, but both had trouble connecting with fans watching from home, and both were eliminated in fourth place during their respective seasons.

If our consensus around Suni Lee is wrong, then watch out for JoJo Siwa, who we rank second with 4/1 odds. She already has dance experience (she previously appeared on the reality show “Dance Moms”), and the fact that she’s making history as the first contestant ever to dance with a same-gender partner will bring her added attention that could translate to a lot of votes from the TV audience.

Rounding out the top five in our odds are former Spice Girls member Melanie C with 11/2 odds, Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby with 13/2 odds, and “The Talk” host and Broadway performer Amanda Kloots with 7/1 odds. Check out the complete rankings below as of now, make your predictions here, and see the rest of our odds for the season premiere here.

1. Suni Lee — 69/20 odds

2. JoJo Siwa — 4/1 odds

3. Melanie C — 11/2 odds

4. Cody Rigsby — 13/2 odds

5. Amanda Kloots — 7/1 odds

6. Jimmie Allen — 25/1

7. Matt James — 25/1

8. Brian Austin Green — 28/1

9. Olivia Jade — 48/1

10. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin — 72/1

11. Kenya Moore — 100/1

12. Melora Hardin — 100/1

13. Christine Chiu — 100/1

14. Iman Shumpert — 100/1

15. Martin Kove — 100/1

