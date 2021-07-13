Editors Emmy nominations slugfest: We dish the OMG snubs (‘Small Axe’) and WTF surprises (‘Emily in Paris’) [VIDEO]

Gold Derby editors Marcus James Dixon and Daniel Montgomery got together immediately after the 2021 Emmys nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 13 to dish the countless OMG snubs and WTF surprises. Of note, Amazon’s “Small Axe” was cruelly skunked aside from a cinematography bid, while on the other end of the spectrum, “Emily in Paris” received a Comedy Series nom despite being way down in 15th place in our combined odds. Watch our editors’ Emmy nominations video slugfest above.

“Let’s talk about the big stories of the day,” Marcus begins. “HBO/HBO Max got 130 nominations, which is one more than Netflix at 129.”

Daniel jokes that Netflix “might want a recount” because if you count HBO and HBO Max separately, “then Netflix comes out on top.”

Marcus continues on, “And then you have in third place Disney+ at 79 nominations, which is a steep decline from Netflix. NBC has 46 thanks mostly to ‘SNL’ and then Apple TV+ has 34” thanks to “Ted Lasso.”

Among our favorite program nominations of the year are “Lovecraft Country” (18 bids) and “The Boys” (5 bids), both of which made it into the Best Drama Series lineup. And some of the individuals we were ecstatic to see earn noms were Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”), Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”), Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”) and Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”).

Marcus also singles out Sterling K. Brown for earning double love this year for “This Is Us” and “Lincoln: Divided We Stand,” while Daniel praises Stacey Abrams for earning a bid for the “Black-ish: Election Special.” What are your favorite (and least favorite) nominations at the 2021 Emmys? Sound off below in the comments section.

