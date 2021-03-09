Editors predictions slugfest: Making sense of ‘whirlwind 48 hours’ of PGA, BAFTA, DGA noms [Video and audio podcast]

“We are going to talk about the whirlwind 48 hours we’ve had with PGA nominations, BAFTA nominations and DGA nominations,” Marcus James Dixon states at the beginning of Gold Derby’s latest editors’ slugfest. Daniel Montgomery and Zach Laws round out the panel as our staffers discuss the jaw-dropping surprises and snubs, and what it all means for our individual Oscar predictions. Watch the video above or listen to the audio podcast below.

Marcus notes how the Producers Guild fell in line basically with “what we’re expecting to happen at the Oscars,” but then “BAFTA comes along and completely upends everything and throws shockers and snubs all over the place.” However, when the DGA chimed in with their noms, they were basically like, “No, no, no, you were right the first time, you know what you’re talking about,” Marcus adds.

To recap, the 10 picture contenders at PGA are: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “One Night in Miami,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The British Academy’s five Best Picture nominees are: “The Father,” “The Mauritanian,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

And the Directors Guild’s top helmers are: Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) and Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”).

Zach reminds reviewers, “BAFTA changed the way that it nominated the actors and directors [and casting],” by adding a jury component. “That’s what’s so confusing about this whole thing,” he sighs. “They changed the voting in such a profound way that it’s really difficult for us to look at those nominations and say that they have any real bearing on what’s gonna get nominated at the Oscars.”

Among the head-scratching BAFTA snubs are Oscar front-runners Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) and Olivia Colman (“The Father”). As Daniel explains, “These sorts of things can happen when you have a very small group of people deciding this and who have that pressure of, ‘Okay, it’s just us evaluating this material.'”

