Elizabeth Smart (‘The Masked Dancer’ Moth) unmasked interview: ‘I live a pretty serious life’ and wanted to ‘have fun’

Panelist Brian Austin Green got a point on the board when he guessed activist, speaker and best-selling author Elizabeth Smart was hiding underneath the Moth costume on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” “I’m not good at this game, but I had a feeling about this one,” explained the “Beverly Hills 90210” star when Elizabeth removed her mask. Watch the Moth’s dance to “Sway” by Michael Bublé above.

“It was so much fun,” Elizabeth revealed in her unmasked interview with host Craig Robinson. In response to the clue “286,” Elizabeth explained, “I testified on behalf of the child safety bill 286.” When asked why she decided to enter the competition, Elizabeth held back tears as she spoke, “Oh my gosh, I’m such a baby. My grandma actually passed away very recently, but she was so much fun. She never let a moment pass her by and when this opportunity came along I thought, ‘I live a pretty serious life and I’m gonna take this opportunity and just have fun.'”

“Can I just say with what you’ve dealt with in your life, you have been an inspiration for so many people,” expressed Brian. “You’ve done so much good with a really difficult situation. We need more people like you on the planet. Thank you.” Brian was convinced Elizabeth was the Moth, but his fellow panelists weren’t so clever. Ashley Tisdale thought singer Jewel was on stage, Ken Jeong guessed model Karlie Kloss, Paula Abdul went with comedian Kathy Griffin and guest panelist Cheryl Hines thought the Moth was TV host Megyn Kelly.

Although only Brian correctly guessed Elizabeth’s identity, there were various clues hinting at the Moth’s identity. The newspaper with a lizard and the word smart in Moth’s package was a nod to Elizabeth’s name. The dates on a line in the package were a clue to Elizabeth’s appearance on “Dateline.” The ES on the cardboard was a direct nod to Elizabeth’s initials.

Elizabeth was the third dancer to be unmasked this season, preceded by Ice-T as the Disco Ball and Bill Nye as the Ice Cube. And although the Moth is officially out of contention, the battle to keep it on has just begun. Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra have advanced into the Super Six from Group B and they will be joined by three dancers from Group A after Cricket, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip take the stage next week in the Group A playoffs. Did you guess Elizabeth Smart was hiding behind the Moth mask?

