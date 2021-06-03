Will ‘Ellen’ controversy keep her from extending her Daytime Emmys record for most talk show wins?

It’s been a tough year for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” though from the reports it seems to have been a lot tougher for her staff after crew members came forward to criticize the show for its treatment of its employees, leading to the ouster of three producers. That didn’t stop the Daytime Emmys from nominating the show again for Best Entertainment Talk Show, but could the negative publicity keep the show from winning again?

“Ellen” won Best Talk Show four times (2004-2007). Then when the Daytime Emmys split the category to honor entertainment and informative programs separately, “Ellen” won Best Entertainment Talk Show eight times (2010-2011, 2013-2015, 2017, 2019-2020). That gives the series a total of 12 victories, more than any other talk show in history (to compare, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” won nine times before Winfrey stopped submitting it for consideration).

Will the national television academy continue to support “Ellen” after its recent controversies? Nominees and winners were decided in a single round of voting by anonymous panels reviewing the submitted materials. The panel liked “Ellen” enough for her to be nominated again, and it wouldn’t be the first time a talk show kept winning after coming under fire. In 2014, Dr. Mehmet Oz was called before the Senate for promoting weight-loss scams and misleading pseudoscience on his show, but he still won Best Informative Talk Show host in 2016.

But according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, “Ellen” faces an uphill battle this year. We rank her fourth with 9/2 odds, while “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is the favorite to prevail with 16/5 odds. Clarkson won Best Entertainment Talk Show Host last year, and this year her show is up for eight awards (compared to just two for “Ellen” in this round of nominations). It was also recently announced that “Kelly” will take over “Ellen’s” time slot after “Ellen” ends its run in 2022, so perhaps this is the beginning of a new daytime talk show dynasty.

