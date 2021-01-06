Golden Globes can’t get enough of Emily Blunt, so some top users think she’ll get her 7th nom for ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’

Emily Blunt hasn’t gotten on the Oscars’ radar yet, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association can’t get enough of her. They’ve given her six Golden Globe nominations to date. So she might be a major dark horse contender for her role in the romance “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

Blunt plays Rosemary, who is in love with a man (Jamie Dornan) in the middle of a family land dispute. It was written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, based on his own Tony-nominated play “Outside Mullingar.” This is Shanley’s third film as a director, and his first since “Doubt” (2008), which earned five Golden Globe nominations and five Oscar nominations 12 years ago.

Granted, “Wild Mountain Thyme” hasn’t gotten reviews as favorable as “Doubt,” but consider Blunt’s track record. She earned a Best Film Supporting Actress nomination for her breakthrough performance in “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006), and that same year she won Best TV Supporting Actress for “Gideon’s Daughter.” Then she earned a Best Film Drama Actress bid for “The Young Victoria” (2009). After that came three nominations for Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress: “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen” (2012), “Into the Woods” (2014) and “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018).

Of those, “Salmon Fishing” might be the closest comparison to “Wild Mountain Thyme.” That too was an international romance, and it was also an adaptation — of a novel instead of a play. And it also came from a past Golden Globes favorite: Lasse Hallstrom, the director of Globe winner “My Life as a Dog” and Globe nominees “The Cider House Rules,” “Chocolat” and “The Shipping News.”

“Salmon Fishing” also got mixed reviews from critics, but the HFPA usually isn’t bothered by that. They have embraced critically divisive comedy or musical films in recent years like “Joy” (2015), “The Greatest Showman” (2017), “Vice” (2018) and “Jojo Rabbit” (2019).

As of this writing Blunt ranks among our top 10 contenders for Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress with 56/1 odds. Our Expert Tariq Khan (Fox TV) is predicting her to be nominated as of this writing. So is Gold Derby Editor Chris Beachum. She’s also backed by one of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Golden Globe film nominations, and by three of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest prediction scores when you combine the last two years’ forecasts.

Do you agree with them that Blunt will earn her lucky seventh Golden Globe nomination for this performance, and her fourth in this category alone?

