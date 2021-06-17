Not so fast, Emma Corrin: 5 Experts still think Olivia Colman will reign at Emmys for ‘The Crown’

Currently all 24 of Gold Derby’s Experts predict “The Crown” will win Best Drama Actress at the 2021 Emmys. However, when you look a bit closer you’ll see that there’s some dissension in the ranks in terms of which leading lady will wear the proverbial crown. A leading 19 of these savvy prognosticators pick Emma Corrin (she takes on the role of Princess Diana), while the other five go with Olivia Colman (she portrays Queen Elizabeth II). Which side do you take in the Corrin vs. Colman battle? There’s still time to make your Emmy predictions before the nominations are revealed July 13.

SEE What to watch: Emmy contenders for 2021

Corrin is coming off a splendid winter awards season, winning lead actress trophies at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her single-season performance on the Netflix regal hit. The 25-year-old bested co-star Colman in both instances. (Notably, both stars were taken down by featured player Gillian Anderson at the SAG Awards, which doesn’t doesn’t distinguish between supportings and leads for TV shows.) Corrin will be replaced next season by Elizabeth Debicki, as the show skips forward in time.

Colman served as the Queen of “The Crown” for Seasons 3 and 4, replacing Claire Foy who originated the role for the revolving-cast drama in Seasons 1 and 2. Foy was nominated both years, losing her first Emmy in 2017 to Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) but rebounding in 2018 to claim the trophy. Likewise, Colman was bested her first year in 2020 by Zendaya (“Euphoria”). Imelda Staunton is set to succeed the actresses for the final two seasons.

SEE Will 4th time be the charm for ‘The Crown’ to win Best Drama Series Emmy?

The following 19 Emmy Experts are predicting a triumph for Corrin: Peter Travers (ABC), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Matthew Jacobs (unaffiliated).

These are the five rogue Emmy Experts who instead think Colman will claim victory: Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine), Tim Gray (Variety), Clayton Davis (Variety), Ben Travers (Indiewire) and Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine).

Other likely nominees in Best Drama Actress are Moss, Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”) and Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”).

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?