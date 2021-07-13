‘Friends: The Reunion’ is nominated for variety special, so Emmy nominee Courteney Cox is incoming

It’s not official yet, but Courteney Cox can soon call herself an Emmy nominee finally. “Friends: The Reunion” was nominated Tuesday for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), and pending vetting, she ought to be officially listed as a nominee for producing in a few weeks.

Cox served as an executive producer on the HBO Max special alongside the hit sitcom’s other five stars, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer; series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane; series executive producer and director Kevin S. Bright; and reunion special director Ben Winston. As we mentioned last month, there’s no reason to think any of them won’t pass vetting. But for now, Cox is unofficially an Emmy nominee.

SEE Full list of Emmy nominations

The actress, of course, had the dubious distinction of being the only one of the sextet who was never Emmy-nominated during the show’s 10-year run from 1994-2004. The cast submitted in supporting because of the ensemble nature of the show for the first seven seasons. Kudrow and Schwimmer were nominated for the first season, and the former then scored five straight bids from 1997-2001, winning in 1998. Aniston was nominated alongside Kudrow in 2000 and 2001. In 2002, following the resurgent eighth season for which the show won its only Best Comedy Series Emmy, the six stars upgraded to lead, snatching bids that year for Aniston, LeBlanc and Perry. Aniston won, and she and LeBlanc were nominated for the last two seasons.

Last month, Cox said that the continual snubbage “always hurt my feelings.” Even worse, while she does have a Daytime Emmy bid for “Celebrity Name Game,” she had never been nominated for any show — not “Dirt” or “Cougar Town” or anything. Meanwhile, all of her “Friends” co-stars have collected Emmy nominations for non-“Friends” projects. So it’s fitting that her maiden bid will be for something related to her most famous show and shared with her best pals.

“Friends: The Reunion,” which earned four nominations Tuesday, is up against “Bo Burnham: Inside,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” “8:46 — Dave Chappelle,” “Hamilton” and “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?