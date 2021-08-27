How often do new shows win the top awards at the Emmys?

After host Jimmy Kimmel opened the audience-less 2020 Primetime Emmys ceremony from Los Angeles, the metaphorical spotlight stayed fixed for quite a while on the socially distanced “Schitt’s Creek” viewing party in Toronto as the series became the first to conquer every major comedy category in a single year. After “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Veep,” it became only the third show to win Best Comedy Series for its sixth season, and just the ninth to win for its final season after “Fleabag” did so one year earlier. Throughout Emmys history, both comedy and drama series have usually been honored significantly earlier in their runs.

This year, the TV academy has nominated eight shows in each of the two continuing series categories, including several that premiered during the latest eligibility period. As reigning drama champ “Succession” did not begin its third season in time, this will be the second consecutive year in which neither of the most recently lauded series will defend their titles. Aside from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” none of the shows currently vying for the top drama prize have ever prevailed, meaning that a memorable outcome is practically assured. As to the question of which series will triumph, the answer may lie in an examination of which season numbers were most advantageous for past winners.

The Best Comedy Series prize was first bestowed in 1952 and has most often gone to shows that have been on the air for either one or two seasons. Those that fit into these two groups account for a total of 48% of all wins in the category. 16% and 10% have come for third and fourth seasons, respectively, while the remaining 26% have been for fifth seasons and beyond, with the highest number being 11 (“The Jack Benny Program,” 1961). 13% of wins here have been for final seasons, with those seasons’ numbers ranging from one to nine.

Of the eight comedy programs nominated this year, exactly half are new: “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” and “Ted Lasso.” Emmy newcomers “PEN15” and “Cobra Kai” received bids for their respective second and third seasons, while “The Kominsky Method” is back after first competing here on the merit of its second season one year ago. The final slot is filled by “Black-ish,” which recently finished its seventh and penultimate season and had not been recognized here since its fourth.

The Best Drama Series award has usually been given to shows that have only been on for one year, with these cases representing 23% of all wins in the category. 22% have been for second seasons, 20% for third, 13% for fourth, and 12% for fifth. The remaining 10% have been for sixth seasons and beyond, with the highest number being 14 (“Hallmark Hall of Fame,” 1965). Just 9% of victories here have been for final seasons, with numbers ranging from one to eight.

Only two of the eight current dramatic contenders – “Bridgerton” and “Lovecraft Country” – premiered within the past year. “The Boys” and “The Mandalorian” are each up for their second seasons, and “Pose” has been nominated for its third. Both “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” have been recognized for their fourth seasons, while “This Is Us” boasts the longest tenure of the group at five seasons.

Most of the shows in the running for these awards will be (or already are) continuing past their presently nominated seasons, as only “The Kominsky Method” and “Lovecraft Country” have signed off for good. The former would be the third comedy series in a row to win for its farewell season, while the latter could become only the second single-season program to ever win Best Drama Series, after “The Bold Ones: The Senator” (1971).

The winners of this year’s Best Comedy Series and Best Drama Series awards will be revealed during the 73rd Primetime Emmys ceremony, airing September 19 on CBS and Paramount+.

