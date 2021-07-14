Stars you didn’t know were Emmy nominees this year

The Emmy Awards will not lack star power in 2021. This year’s nominees included a lengthy list of top Hollywood talent, including Kate Winslet, Jason Sudeikis, Sterling K. Brown, Anya Taylor-Joy, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Elisabeth Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ewan McGregor, Don Cheadle, Claire Foy, and Dave Chappelle, among many others. But the Emmy Award nominations go far beyond the main acting categories and guest acting class. The 2021 roster features not just those aforementioned stars, but acting legends who span generations and even one of the best basketball players ever. Here are some stars you didn’t know were nominated in 2021.

Kevin Hart, Die Hart

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

As happened last year, Quibi produced a surprising amount of acting nominations for its short-form programming, including Hart for his show “Die Hart.” This is Hart’s second Emmy nomination, but first as a performer (he was nominated last year as the executive producer of “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up”).

John Travolta, Die Hart

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Travolta has received three Emmy nominations in his long career, including two for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” as an actor and executive producer.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

The “Game of Thrones” actress is a first-time nominee for her Quibi gambit.

Jessica Walter, Archer

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

The beloved actress died in March and hadn’t received Emmy Awards recognition since 2005. But Walter is a posthumous nominee this year for her work in “Archer.”

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Now a nine-time Emmy nominee (and two-time winner), Andrews starred as the voice of Lady Whistledown, the faceless narrator of “Bridgerton.” This is Andrews’ first Emmy nomination since 2005.

Tituss Burgess, Central Park

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

After landing five supporting actor nominations for both “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and its special interactive movie, Burgess is back at the Emmys again this year for his voice work on the Apple TV+ comedy.

Stanley Tucci, Central Park & Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Like Burgess, Tucci received “Central Park” recognition as well as a notice for his reality series.

Anthony Hopkins, Mythic Quest

Outstanding Narrator

The surprise 2021 Best Actor winner at the Oscars is a six-time Emmy nominee. He was last nominated at the 2017 ceremony for “Westworld.”

Sigourney Weaver, Secrets of the Whales

Outstanding Narrator

Weaver is now a four-time Emmy nominee. Her last nomination came for “Political Animals” in 2013.

Oprah Winfrey, Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Winfrey’s special, one of the year’s most-watched live events, scored the talk show legend her eighth competition Emmy nominations.

Lebron James, Becoming

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

The four-time NBA champion, four-time league MVP, and burgeoning movie star is now a first-time Emmy nominee as an executive producer.

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

The “Scrubs” star, a nominee for Best Actor in a Comedy in 2005, makes his return trip to the Emmy Awards this year thanks to “Ted Lasso.” Braff directed the episode “Biscuits.”

