‘The Crown’ pulls off a rare drama actress Emmy nomination double

It’s double or nothing for “The Crown” in Best Drama Actress. With Emmy nominations for Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman on Tuesday, “The Crown” became just the fourth show this century to earn double nominations in the category.

Corrin and Colman, who were 1-2 in the odds, are nominated alongside Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”) and Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”).

While double nominees from the same show were common in the ’80s and ’90s, it’s been on the downtrend since the millennium. There were four straight years of co-star nominees in Best Drama Actress at the turn of the century. “The Sopranos’” Edie Falco and Lorraine Bracco were nominated from 1999-2001, with Falco winning in 1999 and 2001 (Sela Ward won for “Once and Again” in 2000). In 2002, “Six Feet Under” scored bids for Frances Conroy and Rachel Griffith, but they lost to Allison Janney, who moved to lead for “The West Wing” after two consecutive victories in supporting.

It would be 17 years before another show produced two nominees: “Killing Eve” ended the drought in 2019 with Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, the former of whom won. The two were nominated again last year and lost to Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

This is the first time “The Crown” has even submitted more than one lead actress hopeful. Until now, the Queen Elizabeth II portrayer had been the show’s sole contender. Claire Foy was nominated for the first two seasons, winning for the second in 2018, and Colman was nominated last year for the third season. But the fourth installment featured the highly anticipated introduction of Corrin’s Princess Diana as she married into the royal family, giving Colman some internal competition. Corrin overcame Colman at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, but they lost the Screen Actors Guild Award to their co-star Gillian Anderson, who is nominated in supporting at the Emmys.

Now that they’re officially nominated, the next order of business is if either “Crown” lady can win. All signs point to Corrin at the moment, but if either she or Colman pull it off, “The Crown” would be the second show after “Cagney & Lacey” in the ’80s to win drama actress for multiple actresses.

