No broadcast shutout this year as ‘This Is Us’ returns to the Best Drama Series Emmy lineup

After getting dropped last year, “This Is Us” received a Best Drama Series Emmy nomination on Tuesday, ensuring there won’t be a second straight year of a broadcast-less field.

The NBC series is up against all streaming and cable shows, but that’s familiar territory for it because that was also the case for its first three series bids. Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and “The Crown, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Amazon’s “The Boys,” Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” and FX’s “Pose” are the other nominees.

“This Is Us” earned its first drama series nomination in 2017 for its first season, becoming the first broadcast show to make the cut since the second season of CBS’ “The Good Wife” in 2011 (#justice4thegoodwifeseason5). The tearjerker earned two subsequent nominations before being dropped last year in a very competitive field that featured all cable and streaming series.

But with a very open field this year, thanks to COVID-19 impacting numerous productions, “This Is Us” was expected to return to the lineup for its fifth season, sitting in seventh place in the odds. The show nabbed six nominations total, one more than last year.

And in another sign that broadcast is still hanging on, “Black-ish” scored a Best Comedy Series nomination after getting snubbed the past two years. NBC’s “The Good Place” took over broadcast flag-bearing honors with nominations in 2019 and 2020, but since that show is over, the category was in danger of shutting out broadcast networks for the first time ever. Just like with “This Is Us,” though, the ABC sitcom was able to return with most of last year’s field ineligible this year. It’s nominated alongside Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris” and “The Kominsky Method,” HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” and “Hacks,” Hulu’s “PEN15,” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

In terms of wins, a broadcast series last won comedy series in 2014 with ABC’s “Modern Family” five-peat. Best Drama Series, however, has a far longer fallow period: The last Big Four show to win was Fox’s “24” in 2006.

