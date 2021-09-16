Emmy Experts slugfest: Just how much will ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ dominate? Our final predictions [WATCH]

Will “Ted Lasso” and “The Queen’s Gambit” take “The Crown” at Sunday’s Emmy Awards? Certainly looks like it. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are back to make their final predictions before Sunday’s ceremony, and they are feeling like it’s gonna be a three-man show.

Like everyone, we’ve made adjustments since the Creative Arts Awards over the weekend, during which “The Queen’s Gambit” won nine of its 12 categories. It has six categories left at the main ceremony and needs four wins to tie “John Adams'” record of 13 awards in one year. With so much widespread support for “The Queen’s Gambit” among the branches, it’s hard to see it losing Best Limited Series since everyone votes for the program categories.

Many people have also jumped ship (back) to the “Queen” herself, Anya Taylor-Joy, to win the lead actress prize since Creative Arts, and it’s basically neck and neck right now between her and Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”). But don’t give up entirely on Winslet yet since only actors vote for acting winners, not the entire membership. Basically:



But is “The Queen’s Gambit” strong enough to pull in a second acting win? It has two supporting bids for Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Moses Ingram, and one of us is going for a coattail victory.

Similarly, in comedy and drama, nothing from Creative Arts signaled that we should be turning away from “Ted Lasso” and “The Crown” in the series races. But how much will they and “The Queen’s Gambit” dominate? We discuss if it’s safer to just predict sweeps for all three shows rather than trying to figure out where they could lose.

Elsewhere, we confirm that Charles Dance is indeed this year’s James Cromwell and we wonder if Bo Burnham‘s triple Creative Arts wins is enough to help “Inside” topple “Hamilton.”

