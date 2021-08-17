Emmy Experts united: All 24 predict Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) will win Best Comedy Actor, but who’s in 2nd place?

Jason Sudeikis has already won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG Award for his lovable role on the Apple TV Plus series “Ted Lasso.” Will he score an Emmy goal next? All 24 of Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts say yes. Their united support translates to leading 3/1 combined odds for Sudeikis in Best Comedy Actor, far ahead of the second-place contender, Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”). The other nominees are Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) in third place, Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”) in fourth place and William H. Macy (“Shameless”) in fifth place.

“Ted Lasso” is airing its second season right now, which will no doubt help keep the “SNL” alum top of mind as Emmy voters go to mark their ballots. However, it’s Sudeikis’ performance in the first season they’ll actually be voting on. The actor chose the “Pilot” as his episode submission, which begins the story of the titular American football coach traveling to England to coach soccer, a sport he knows nothing about. Six of his co-stars are also nominated for Emmys this year: Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift.

Can anyone take down Sudeikis? Let’s take a closer look at each of his co-nominees.

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) — This Best Actor Oscar winner for “Wall Street” (1987) has been nominated by Emmy twice before for starring on the Netflix hit comedy, losing to Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”). He also earned bids for producing “The Kominsky Method” last year and this year when it was nominated for Best Comedy Series. As this is the final season of the show, it’s the last chance for TV Academy members to reward Douglas for playing beloved acting coach Sandy Kominsky. He previously won an Emmy for “Behind the Candelabra” (2013).

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) — At 11 career nominations and no wins, might this finally be the year Anderson takes home a golden statuette? This is his seventh consecutive bid for playing Andre “Dre” Johnson, plus he’s received four more for producing the ABC laffer. In his favor is the fact that last year “Black-ish” entered the Emmy winner’s circle for the first time, claiming the hairstyling prize for the “Hair Day” episode. This year “Black-ish” added another five nominations to its ever-growing tally, proving it still has its core fan base within the TV Academy.

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”) — The longest-running “Saturday Night Live” cast member ever earned double acting bids this year for “SNL” (supporting) and “Kenan” (lead). On his self-titled family sitcom, Thompson plays Kenan Williams, the news anchor of a morning show in Atlanta, who struggles to raise two daughters in the aftermath of his wife’s death. He’s not in it alone though, as he has the help of his brother/manager Gary (Chris Redd) and his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson). Thompson is a prior Emmy champ for writing the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack.”

William H. Macy (“Shameless”) — This marks Macy’s sixth nomination for playing deadbeat dad Frank Gallagher on the Showtime comedy, and his first in three years. What brought him back to the lineup? In the final season of “Shameless,” Frank finds himself becoming more and more disoriented until he’s eventually diagnosed with early-stage alcoholic dementia. In the series finale, aka Macy’s episode submission, Frank contracts Covid-19 and succumbs to his illness in an emotional capper to the fan-favorite dramedy.

