Emmy Experts slugfest: Our final Creative Arts predictions (and some bonus Oscar chatter) [WATCH]

There’s not one, not two but three Emmy ceremonies this weekend with Creative Arts honors being handed out on Saturday (one ceremony) and Sunday (two). Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are back to make their final(ish) Creative Arts predictions — and also discuss the Oscar race!

In the guest categories, we’re each predicting three of the four favorites, though not the same three. We discuss the possibility of “The Handmaid’s Tale‘s” Alexis Bledel being the next Ron Cephas Jones once again and why we’re not gonna overthink the comedy ones, for better or worse.

SEE Emmy Experts slugfest: The state of the (ostensibly) close races

Everyone’s favorite category — Best TV Movie, obviously — sees us both defaulting to “Sylvie’s Love,” but is that a mistake? HBO has ruled this category, but “Oslo” is no “Bad Education.” So maybe it’ll be an early Christmas present for “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”?

In the packed voice-over race, we both have “Bridgerton’s” Julie Andrews but can picture anyone from former champs Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”) and Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”) to Stacey Abrams (“Black-ish”) and the late Jessica Walter (“Archer”) winning.

Elsewhere, we wonder how many music categories “WandaVision” can win and if Anthony Hopkins can add an Emmy to go with his Oscar this year. As for the Oscars, Chris recaps his trip to the Telluride Film Festival and why he doesn’t feel like he’s seen a major Best Picture contender yet. And we talk about tennis a lot.

Emmy odds for Best Drama Guest Actress Will 'The Handmaid's Tale' win again?

